Landmark First Aid Training Concludes In AJK
Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 09:40 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) on Saturday organized a two-day first aid training program for all gazetted and non-gazetted employees. This capacity-building exercise, held under the auspices of Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, aimed to equip public servants with essential life-saving skills.
The training program encompassed a wide range of emergency first aid topics, including identifying and mitigating potential risks, providing care for individuals who are unresponsive and providing first aid for various types of accidents, fires, and electrocution, etc.
Recent Stories
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO officials team met Chief Engr33 minutes ago
-
Robber arrested after encounter43 minutes ago
-
Naqvi praises security forces for successful operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa1 hour ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for successful operations against Khawarij near Pak-Afghan border1 hour ago
-
Punjab govt to ensure fair compensation for sugarcane farmers: AC1 hour ago
-
Fake officer arrested2 hours ago
-
WASA severs 243 defaulting connections2 hours ago
-
Awareness campaign to be intensified with digital technology: DC2 hours ago
-
Youngster shot dead2 hours ago
-
Met office predicts wet weather in Occupied Valley2 hours ago
-
Punjab govt mark’s comprehensive plan to combat smog2 hours ago
-
3 each Khwarij terrorists killed, injured in 2 separate engagements in KPK: ISPR2 hours ago