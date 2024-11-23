Landmark first aid training concludes in AJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) on Saturday organized a two-day first aid training program for all gazetted and non-gazetted employees. This capacity-building exercise, held under the auspices of Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, aimed to equip public servants with essential life-saving skills.

The training program encompassed a wide range of emergency first aid topics, including identifying and mitigating potential risks, providing care for individuals who are unresponsive and providing first aid for various types of accidents, fires, and electrocution, etc.