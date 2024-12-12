Landmark initiative launched to promote Kashmir cause in AJK universities

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) In a significant step to amplify research and advocacy on the Kashmir issue, the Chairman of the Higher education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, announced the establishment of Kashmir Resource and Communication Centers in all universities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

This initiative, launched under the directives of President Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Chancellor of public sector universities, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhary, aims to advance empirical research, preserve cultural heritage, and bring international attention to the cause, said a press release.

The announcement was made during a consultative meeting led by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, Vice Chancellor of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), with participation from Vice Chancellors of all public sector universities in AJK. Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, while virtually addressing the meeting, highlighted the need for collaborative efforts with universities in Pakistan, international organizations, and research institutes to strengthen the impact of this initiative.

“These centers will evolve into think tanks, preserving the history of Kashmir and showcasing human rights violations through data-driven research," Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed stated. He expressed optimism about establishing global linkages to amplify the Kashmir cause on international platforms.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi welcomed the participants and thanked the Chairman HEC for his guidance and support in shaping this initiative.

He emphasized the centers' role in utilizing digital tools and communication channels to promote a compelling narrative for the Kashmir cause.

The consultative meeting included Vice Chancellors Prof. Dr. Abdul Hameed Pirzada (Women University Bagh), Prof. Dr. Rahmat Ali (University of Kotli), Brig. (R) Dr. Muhammad Younus Javed (Mirpur University of Science and Technology and University of Bhimber), Prof. Dr. Ayesha Sohail (UAJK), and Sardar Zafar Iqbal (Additional Registrar, UAJK).

Prof. Dr. Ayesha Sohail presented a comprehensive draft detailing the center's name, vision, mission, objectives, administrative structure, and research mechanisms. Her efforts, developed in consultation with an established committee, were lauded by all participants.

After extensive deliberations, the Vice Chancellors finalized the name of the initiative as the Center for Kashmir Resource and Communication. They also approved its vision, mission, and objectives, aligned with the directives of Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhary.

The Vice Chancellors unanimously pledged their commitment to establishing these centers in their respective institutions. They expressed their determination to advance this initiative as a vital platform for research, advocacy, and global engagement, reflecting the collective vision of the AJK President and the Chairman HEC.

This initiative is a significant stride toward strengthening academic and research contributions to the Kashmir cause, paving the way for meaningful international discourse and action.