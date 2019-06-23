UrduPoint.com
Landmark Visit Of Qatari Amir To Further Strengthen Fraternal Ties With Brotherly Country: Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 01:20 PM

Landmark visit of Qatari Amir to further strengthen fraternal ties with brotherly country: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday expressed optimism that the landmark visit of Qatari Emir to Pakistan will further strengthen and promote fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries in various fields.

Using her Twitter handle, she said Pakistan is emerging as an attractive destination for investment and tourism under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The SAPM Firdous regretted that in past family interests were preferred in relations with Qatar instead of national interests.

She said now close and pleasant relations between Pakistan and Qatar would transform into a strong and vibrant economic cooperation in near future.

Dr Firdous said agreements signed between the two countries in various sectors will further expand the bilateral relations and mutual cooperation.

