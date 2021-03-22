UrduPoint.com
Landmine Defused In Pasrur

Sumaira FH 58 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 03:37 PM

PASRUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Bomb Disposal Squad defused a high intensity Indian-made anti tank landmine along the banks of Naullah Dek near Kingra Bridge, tehsil Pasrur on Monday.

Local people spotted the landmine and informed the police.

The police and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) reached the spot and defused the landmine. Later, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) took the landmine into custody.

BDS officials said that it was an Indian made anti tank landmine, weighing 18 Pounds which reached here after floating in Naullah Dek.

