SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) ::The Bomb Disposal Squad defused a high intensity anti-tank landmine found in fields along the Naullah Dek near Zafarwal here on Friday.

According to the officials, the landmine was Indian-made, weighing 9kg, which was alive.

The locals informed the police about the landmine.

Later on, the Bomb Disposal Squad was called in which defused it.