Open Menu

Landowner Locks Government Primary School In Abbottabad

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Landowner locks government primary school in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The landowner of Government Primary School Bagh, Abbottabad on Tuesday locked the school, putting the future of 300 students at risk.

The school was also shut down on November 14, 2024 due to the absence of an appointed watchman.

A previous agreement was made between local elders and the education department, ensuring that a watchman would be hired within a week. However, sources report that the agreement was not honored, leading to the school's closure once again.

This incident highlights the negligence of the Education Department of Abbottabad, which has failed to resolve the issue, causing further disruption to students' education.

Recent Stories

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in ..

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE

6 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new ..

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..

50 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arri ..

On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..

1 hour ago
 Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership wit ..

Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8

AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8

2 hours ago
 Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dub ..

Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai

2 hours ago
AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes ..

AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperat ..

Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terroris ..

Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..

2 hours ago
 Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister war ..

Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..

2 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despit ..

'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan