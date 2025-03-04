Landowner locks government primary school in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The landowner of Government Primary School Bagh, Abbottabad on Tuesday locked the school, putting the future of 300 students at risk.

The school was also shut down on November 14, 2024 due to the absence of an appointed watchman.

A previous agreement was made between local elders and the education department, ensuring that a watchman would be hired within a week. However, sources report that the agreement was not honored, leading to the school's closure once again.

This incident highlights the negligence of the Education Department of Abbottabad, which has failed to resolve the issue, causing further disruption to students' education.