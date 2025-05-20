Landowner Sher Kot Achieves Success Large-scale Tomato Cultivation
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 10:22 PM
As a result of the guidance and tireless efforts of Field Assistant of the Agriculture Department, Shakir Ali, a landowner of Sher Kot has successfully cultivated tomatoes on a large scale for the first time on his lands
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) As a result of the guidance and tireless efforts of Field Assistant of the Agriculture Department, Shakir Ali, a landowner of Sher Kot has successfully cultivated tomatoes on a large scale for the first time on his lands.
Shakir Ali, who was limited to traditional crops in the past, has taken a step towards different cultivation methods this time, adopting technical advice and modern agricultural methods from Field Assistant Masaib Ali, reported by APP correspondent.
He says that the tomato crop has not only proved to be suitable for the land but is also expected to increase his income significantly.
While expressing happiness over this success, said that the aim of the Agriculture Department is to guide farmers and familiarize them with modern agricultural techniques, so that they can achieve better yields in less time.
He also advised other farmers to diversify their agriculture and take advantage of such initiatives.
According to experts, if this spirit and cooperation continues, Sher Kot could soon become an important agricultural center for tomato production.
APP/azq/378
