Landowners In Jand Bari Decide For Legal Action Over Compensation Dispute For Water Dam Construction
Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2024 | 08:50 PM
The landowners in Jand Bari, Abbottabad Monday have taken their grievances to court concerning the non-payment of compensation for the construction of a water dam spanning 104 Kanals of land
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The landowners in Jand Bari, Abbottabad Monday have taken their grievances to court concerning the non-payment of compensation for the construction of a water dam spanning 104 Kanals of land. This dam is part of the Abbottabad Gravity Flow Scheme, aimed at enhancing water supply infrastructure in the region.
The project has been initiated under the umbrella of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project (KPCIP) which has emerged concerns among landowners regarding the implementation of a new scheme to establish a clean water source for drinking purposes from Jand Bari.
The affected landowners, including Riaz Ahmed son of Bashir, Ali Asghar son of Gul Zaman, Riaz son of Aziz, Shabir son of Gul Zaman, Sulaiman son of Abdul Rehman, Rahman, and others, have raised their voice against the injustice while talking to the media.
Their Primary grievance revolves around the lack of proper consultation with landowners prior to initiating the dam construction project.
Expressing apprehension over the ongoing work, they have underscored their intent to seek legal action to protect their rights.
The controversy surrounding the project by objections raised regarding the allocation of land for the dam, further increased the tensions within the local community. In response to these concerns, residents have mobilized, forming an action committee to advocate for their interests and ensure transparency in the project's execution.
It is pertinent to mention that the project's inauguration was carried out by former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan. The approval for the Water Supply Scheme from a new source in Jand Bari for Abbottabad city to meet water demands until 2040, underscores the significance of the project.
