Lands Retrieved On Orders Of The Ombudsman Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 01:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Following the Ombudsman Punjab Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan's directions, in response to public grievances, about the illegal occupancy of government lands, three properties worth Rs. 13.6 million reclaimed in different districts.

According to a spokesman of Ombudsman Punjab office here on Tuesday, seven kanal 10 marla plot in Sargodha valued at Rs.3.5 million, 11-marla plot in Jhang worth Rs. 7 million, and a six-kanal four-marla plot in Burewala tehsil with a market value of Rs.3.1 million were retrieved.

While giving details of the relief provided to the plaintiffs, the spokesperson added that the Sialkot administration has given possession of a 20-marla plot of 14 million rupees to its legitimate owner after on Farnaz Jillani approached the ombudsman office.

Meanwhile, the spokesman informed that the ombudsman office moderated to ensure that the ownership of a 21.1 kanal land of Muhammad Maqsood of Pasrur tehsil was accurately documented in the revenue record. The market value of this land was assessed to be over Rs. 5.5 million.

Alongside, Assistant Commissioner Pasrur has initiated a departmental inquiry against patwari under the PEEDA Act, 2006 for issuing the wrong fard and sought a report from the tehsildar within 60 days.

In addition, the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) has granted possession of a three-marla plot in DG Khan to Sobia Iqbal, a complainant based in Multan, following the intervention of the ombudsman office, concluded the spokesperson.

