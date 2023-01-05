"Landscape of Clinical Trials in Pakistan" conference held at Al-Shifa trust

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The Al-Shifa Research Centre on Thursday hosted the 2nd International Research Conference titled "Landscape of Clinical Trials in Pakistan", focusing on collaboration and integration for the rise of the clinical trial industry in Pakistan.

The conference's purpose, held at Al-Shifa Eye Hospital Rawalpindi, was to provide a comprehensive forum for experts and participants from the industry to exchange ideas and present a way forward for the promotion of clinical trial research in Pakistan.

Chief guest Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Director at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) Karachi and Coordinator General COMSTECH, highlighted the importance of promotion of the clinical trial industry which will lead to the development of the indigenous pharmaceutical sector and innovative medical devices shortly.

He pointed out that instead of being a service provider, "we can be innovators in this field with both economic benefits as well as health sector sustainability for our country." Dr Iqbal said that China had adopted the same model, particularly in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Al Shifa Trust Eye Hospital Maj Gen (R) Rehmat Khan shed light on the performances of the Al-Shifa Research Centre and highlighted the implication of clinical trials.

He briefed how the trust worked in bringing the clinical trials industry to Pakistan under Dr Ume Sughra.

Khan also mentioned services of the trust in recent floods, including a donation of Rs60 million to the flood victims and providing Primary medical care through free medical camps.

Dean and Chief of Medical Services Al Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, Prof Dr Wajid Ali Khan, thanked Dr Choudhary for showing the way forward with Al Shifa becoming a clinical trial site as Pakistan was being recognized in the international market for conducting clinical trials, which was previously limited to India in the region.

Seasoned researchers, including Prof. Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, VC and Dean Health Services academy Islamabad, Prof. Dr Tanwir Khaliq, Vice-Chancellor PIMS Dr Sadia Asim, Director, Dow University of Health Science and Prof Dr Saima Saeed, Director Indus Hospital delivered keynote speeches.

Researchers and attendees appreciated Al-Shifa Research Centre for organizing an informative and insightful event that provided a stepping stone towards the great potential of Pakistan for clinical trials.