UrduPoint.com

"Landscape Of Clinical Trials In Pakistan" Conference Held At Al-Shifa Trust

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 04:20 PM

"Landscape of Clinical Trials in Pakistan" conference held at Al-Shifa trust

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The Al-Shifa Research Centre on Thursday hosted the 2nd International Research Conference titled "Landscape of Clinical Trials in Pakistan", focusing on collaboration and integration for the rise of the clinical trial industry in Pakistan.

The conference's purpose, held at Al-Shifa Eye Hospital Rawalpindi, was to provide a comprehensive forum for experts and participants from the industry to exchange ideas and present a way forward for the promotion of clinical trial research in Pakistan.

Chief guest Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Director at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) Karachi and Coordinator General COMSTECH, highlighted the importance of promotion of the clinical trial industry which will lead to the development of the indigenous pharmaceutical sector and innovative medical devices shortly.

He pointed out that instead of being a service provider, "we can be innovators in this field with both economic benefits as well as health sector sustainability for our country." Dr Iqbal said that China had adopted the same model, particularly in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Al Shifa Trust Eye Hospital Maj Gen (R) Rehmat Khan shed light on the performances of the Al-Shifa Research Centre and highlighted the implication of clinical trials.

He briefed how the trust worked in bringing the clinical trials industry to Pakistan under Dr Ume Sughra.

Khan also mentioned services of the trust in recent floods, including a donation of Rs60 million to the flood victims and providing Primary medical care through free medical camps.

Dean and Chief of Medical Services Al Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, Prof Dr Wajid Ali Khan, thanked Dr Choudhary for showing the way forward with Al Shifa becoming a clinical trial site as Pakistan was being recognized in the international market for conducting clinical trials, which was previously limited to India in the region.

Seasoned researchers, including Prof. Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, VC and Dean Health Services academy Islamabad, Prof. Dr Tanwir Khaliq, Vice-Chancellor PIMS Dr Sadia Asim, Director, Dow University of Health Science and Prof Dr Saima Saeed, Director Indus Hospital delivered keynote speeches.

Researchers and attendees appreciated Al-Shifa Research Centre for organizing an informative and insightful event that provided a stepping stone towards the great potential of Pakistan for clinical trials.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Islamabad Exchange Flood China Rawalpindi Same Lead SITE Market Event From Industry Million

Recent Stories

PPP celebrates 95th birth anniversary of its found ..

PPP celebrates 95th birth anniversary of its founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

2 hours ago
 ADNOC allocates $15 billion to low-carbon solution ..

ADNOC allocates $15 billion to low-carbon solutions, new energies and decarbonis ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank increases its ownership in ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank increases its ownership in ADIB Egypt to more than 52%

2 hours ago
 Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes for Deepika on her s ..

Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes for Deepika on her special day

2 hours ago
 AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAE’s first year on ..

AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAE’s first year on UN Security Council

3 hours ago
 Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day ..

Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.