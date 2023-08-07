Landscaping plan of under construction Civil Sec finalized

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The landscaping plan for under construction Civil Secretariat South Punjab has been finalized.

A team of South Punjab Secretariat officials including Deputy Secretary Abdul Saboor Thakur, Section Officer Development Hafiz Khurshid Malik, and others visited the site under the directions of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt. (R) Saqib Zafar.

The officials held a meeting with IDAP Project Director Faisal Zaman and PHA officials and visited the landscaping area.

Decisions have been taken to reduce the costs of landscaping project.

Abdul Saboor Thakur while talking said that the landscaping process will be completed within the allocated budget. He directed to install tuff tiles instead of high-quality tiles for landscaping and that the installation of very expensive fountains be avoided. He said that double arm electric poles be installed on the road network area in the secretariat for street lights which will also illuminate the lawns and reduce landscaping costs.

Deputy Secretary directed IDAP officials to provide electricity connections at required places for the cultivation of trees