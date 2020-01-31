Landscaping work on Orange Line Metro Train track to be completed soon

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muzaffar Khan has said that landscaping work on the track of Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) would be completed soon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muzaffar Khan has said that landscaping work on the track of Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) would be completed soon.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held in connection with the work related to "Clean and Green" Campaign on OLMT track here on Friday.

DG said that design for the beautification of the track had been finalized, adding that preparation of Horticulture directors for planting saplings at OLMT track were in full swing.

Horticulture officers should make efforts to start the decoration and saplings plantation work at OLMT track at the earliest.