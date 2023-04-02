UrduPoint.com

Landslide At Dhana Sar Disconnects D.I.Khan From Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2023 | 04:50 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The D.I.Khan-Zhob highway has been closed at Dhana Sar point in Zhob due to heavy landslides triggered by recent torrential rains.

According to details, the highway connecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan has been closed for the next 24 hours due to heavy landslides.

The movement of thousands of people and goods transportation from one province to another has been stopped.

The heavy machinery has reached the site to clear the road and it is expected that it would take around 20 hours to clear the highway for traffic.

The transporters and the affected people demanded of the authorities concerned to make a permanent solution to the issue as the landslides have become a routine matter at this specific place.

