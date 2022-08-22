Landslide at highway connecting Punjab, Balochistan suspends traffic for weeks

The blocked highway connecting Punjab and Balochistan near Fort Munro could not be restored for traffic for about a week as immense land-sliding triggered due to severe rainy spell that paralyzed the normal life and damaged seasonal fruits and vegetables worth millions of rupees

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The blocked highway connecting Punjab and Balochistan near Fort Munro could not be restored for traffic for about a week as immense land-sliding triggered due to severe rainy spell that paralyzed the normal life and damaged seasonal fruits and vegetables worth millions of rupees.

The blockade had made the queue of heavy and light traffic on both side of the highway expand over 9 to 10 kilometers. On Sunday evening, one side of the road was restored temporarily with the help of machinery by National Highway Authority (NHA) and Border Military Police (BMP).

However, the new rainy spell caused land sliding again at the same site, Gardu, near Rakh Gaj, said Political Assistant for Kohi-e-Suleman Malik Ikraam Malik while talking to APP on Monday.

He said the road was being cleared with the help of heavy machinery, and "I hope that smooth flow of traffic would be ensured soon." Meanwhile, the blocked road caused immense trouble not only for the road users but also for local people. Hundreds of the tourists got stuck in Fort Munro while supply of fruits and vegetables remained suspended, resulting in price hike in south Punjab.

Hotels in Fort Munro underwent closure due to suspension of supplies, and the local people of Fort Munro had been providing food items to the tourists stranded in the city.

The road users were also given temporary accommodation in different nearby areas, said SHO Baqir Khan Leghari, adding that traffic at Rukni-Taunsa road had also been suspended due to landsliding.