Landslide Blocks Naltar Road In GB

Fri 09th August 2019

A huge landslide on Thursday blocked the Naltar Road between Naltar Bala and Naltar Paeen in Gilgit Baltistan, which would be cleared in five days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :A huge landslide on Thursday blocked the Naltar Road between Naltar Bala and Naltar Paeen in Gilgit Baltistan, which would be cleared in five days.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson told APP that on August 8 a huge landslide was reported on Naltar Road.

He said a mud house collapsed in District Swat due to heavy rains.

According to NDMA daily situation report, he said medium level flows were expected in Rivers Jhelum and Chenab along with associated Nullahs of Rivers Ravi and Chenab during the week. "Medium to High level flows are also expected in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division and Nullahs of Balochistan during next 72 hours," he said.

To a question, he said a team of experts was sent to Gilgit Baltistan and adjoining northern areas to gather updated information regarding vulnerable sites posing threats of glacial lake outburst flooding (GLOF) phenomenon in the region.

The team was unable to proceed further due to bad weather. However there was no information showing proximity of any glacial flooding in the area, where the latest updates would be shared soon, he added.

He said the weather forecast for next 24 hours show scattered thunderstorm or rain with isolated heavy falls over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, D.I. Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, D.G. Khan, Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi and Naseerabad divisions. Isolated thunderstorm or rain was expected over Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur divisions.

