Landslide buries several cargo vehicles at Torkham border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Around 15 to 20 cargo vehicles were buried in a massive landslide near the Torkham border.

"Rescue operation is currently underway, with Rescue 1122 and the district administration working tirelessly to save lives," said a report released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday.

Multiple rescue teams from Khyber, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda and Mardan have joined forces in the search operation. The rescue teams had been equipped with 12 ambulances, four fire engines, three recovery vehicles, and three heavy excavators, to aid in the recovery of the buried vehicles and trapped individuals.

According to the latest updates from Rescue 1122, one body had been recovered from the site of the landslide. Medical aid had been provided to eight injured individuals, while four others had been shifted to the nearby hospital for medical treatment.

"The relevant authorities are working tirelessly to rescue any remaining individuals who may be trapped under the landslide," said a report.