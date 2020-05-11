Landslide damages 10 houses in Nathiagali

The officials of Rescue 1122 confirmed land slide in the Pasallah village of Union Council Nathiagali has damaged ten houses among those six houses were completely damaged while four other were partially damaged, but no loss of life was reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The officials of Rescue 1122 confirmed land slide in the Pasallah village of Union Council Nathiagali has damaged ten houses among those six houses were completely damaged while four other were partially damaged, but no loss of life was reported.

Officials of the Rescue 1122 and local peoples were busying in relief activities.

Relief teams of the district administration headed by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad also rushed toward the site of the incident, the officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed.

He also said that the villagers from the other houses were also fled to safer places to avoid any untoward incident.