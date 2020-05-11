UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Landslide Damages 10 Houses In Nathiagali

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 06:29 PM

Landslide damages 10 houses in Nathiagali

The officials of Rescue 1122 confirmed land slide in the Pasallah village of Union Council Nathiagali has damaged ten houses among those six houses were completely damaged while four other were partially damaged, but no loss of life was reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The officials of Rescue 1122 confirmed land slide in the Pasallah village of Union Council Nathiagali has damaged ten houses among those six houses were completely damaged while four other were partially damaged, but no loss of life was reported.

Officials of the Rescue 1122 and local peoples were busying in relief activities.

Relief teams of the district administration headed by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad also rushed toward the site of the incident, the officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed.

He also said that the villagers from the other houses were also fled to safer places to avoid any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Abbottabad SITE Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Amnesty International Joined White Helmets on Ques ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian President Hopes to Further Deepen Relation ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed in Burundi grenade blast ahead of elect ..

12 minutes ago

CIA Police of Islamabad busts robbers' gang, recov ..

12 minutes ago

IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa awards cash prizes of Rs on ..

12 minutes ago

Criminal wanted in dozen cases arrested in Hyderab ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.