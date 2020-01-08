Landslide hit Astore Valley Road to reopen soon

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The aftershocks of 6.4 Richter scale magnitude earthquake occurred on December 20, 2019 was causing serious tremors in Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

The earth tremors had caused landslide over 27 kilometers Astore Valley Road leaving the main artery choked for 5-6 days.

A Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) told APP that the land sliding incidents on the Astore Valley Road had cut off the connectivity among various villages in the valley.

However, the GBDMA had effectively responded to the situation and deputed three heavy machines to restore the blocked road. "Ration packages and relief items have also been supplied to the affected communities through helicopter in the valley," he added.

The official informed that the restoration was carried out unimpeded and the Astore Valley Road was likely to be reopened within 24 hours.

To a question, he said GB had received the first snowfall of the season yesterday which was not significant in magnitude and did not last over 24 hours. "There is no risk for flash floods in the prevailing weather as it mainly occurred in the summer season." There, he said in GB avalanches used to take place which was also not possible in the valley at the moment because avalanches occur in case of persistent heavy snowfalls followed by rainfall and increase in temperature.

There was no such risk in GB at this stage, he added.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had issued the advisory to all provincial and state disaster management authorities for requisite precautionary measures in the ongoing predicted rain and snowfall forecast issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) across the country.

The advisory issued by the NDMA stated that all the concerned departments were requested to ensure following precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life property.

"The National Highway Authority (NHA), Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and Construction and Works (C&W) Departments of respective provinces and regions should remain vigilant in restoring road links. Tourists should remain apprised about weather forecast to prevent any inconvenience," it added.

Moreover, the authorities concerned should also ensure availability of staff of emergency services during the period. In case of any eventuality, twice daily updates should be shared with NDMA whereas relevant departments may issue necessary instructions to stakeholders in line with fresh weather forecast, the NDMA advisory noted.

