Landslide kills eight children in Shangla: Police

Eight children died and one was injured after fell on them while playing at Shangla district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Eight children died and one was injured after fell on them while playing at Shangla district.

Police said the tragic incident occurred at Koz Kallay village at tehsil Martung where children busy in the game came under a huge landslide.

Police and rescue workers rushed to the spot and retrieved eight bodies and one injured from the rubble.

The injured were shifted to hospital.

The dead identified are Ayaz, Zafran, Azmatullsh, Haras, Rehmat, Raza, Sajwal and others.