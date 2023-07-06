Open Menu

Landslide Kills Eight Children In Shangla: Police

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Landslide kills eight children in Shangla: Police

Eight children died and one was injured after fell on them while playing at Shangla district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Eight children died and one was injured after fell on them while playing at Shangla district.

Police said the tragic incident occurred at Koz Kallay village at tehsil Martung where children busy in the game came under a huge landslide.

Police and rescue workers rushed to the spot and retrieved eight bodies and one injured from the rubble.

The injured were shifted to hospital.

The dead identified are Ayaz, Zafran, Azmatullsh, Haras, Rehmat, Raza, Sajwal and others.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Died Shangla From

Recent Stories

Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water ..

Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water Treaty: FO

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop d ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop distribution among brilliant st ..

4 minutes ago
 US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Out ..

US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Outside Justice Department

4 minutes ago
 Chief Justice (CJ) of Balochistan High Court (BHC) ..

Chief Justice (CJ) of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan o ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan desirous of improving ties with US: PM

Pakistan desirous of improving ties with US: PM

8 minutes ago
 US mission seeks to accelerate trade ties with Pak ..

US mission seeks to accelerate trade ties with Pakistan; William Makaneole

8 minutes ago
Two held for collecting funds for banned organizat ..

Two held for collecting funds for banned organization

8 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar u ..

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar urges progressive people to pla ..

13 minutes ago
 US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Help Preven ..

US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Help Prevent Non-Citizens From Voting in ..

13 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nab ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon for strict security in ..

13 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says Unrealistic to Expect International ..

UN Chief Says Unrealistic to Expect International 'Military Force' to Be Sent to ..

11 minutes ago
 Bill of Rights Replica Set on Fire Outside US Just ..

Bill of Rights Replica Set on Fire Outside US Justice Department to Protest Assa ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan