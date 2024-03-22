Landslide Kills Laborer
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 07:00 PM
CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A laborer was killed when boulders from a landslide hit him at Booni Bozand road near Istaro village at Upper Chitral on Friday.
Police said a local man Muhammad Ishaq was voluntarily clearing the road from debris when a big landslide occurred, killing Muhammad Ishaq on the scene.
Locals said Muhammad Ishaq was a poor man who left behind a widow and three children. They demanded some financial assistance for the deceased’s family.
APP/ghf/vak
Recent Stories
Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings between Imran, his lawyers
Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborate for 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackatho ..
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Quetta Police to maintain law and order situation on Youm e Shahadat Hazrat Ali5 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug dealer held, over one maund hashish recovered5 minutes ago
-
Grand Mufti of Bosnia prays for Palestine at Faisal Masjid15 minutes ago
-
VCs call for immediate suspension of new university creations15 minutes ago
-
Grand Mufti of Bosnia, Secretary of Religious Affairs forge collaboration for peace, education, comb ..44 minutes ago
-
District Jhang gears up for enthusiastic celebration of Pakistan day45 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates nation on Pakistan Day45 minutes ago
-
Dr Musadik, US Ambassador discuss investment opportunities54 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 2,500 litre expired vinegar, 300kg fungus-infested candied fruits54 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on kite flying continues55 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses plea against amendment to Elections Act55 minutes ago
-
Water, energy termed life matter, death for Pakistan55 minutes ago