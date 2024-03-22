Landslide kills laborer

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A laborer was killed when boulders from a landslide hit him at Booni Bozand road near Istaro village at Upper Chitral on Friday.

Police said a local man Muhammad Ishaq was voluntarily clearing the road from debris when a big landslide occurred, killing Muhammad Ishaq on the scene.

Locals said Muhammad Ishaq was a poor man who left behind a widow and three children. They demanded some financial assistance for the deceased’s family.

