Open Menu

Landslide Kills Laborer

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Landslide kills laborer

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A laborer was killed when boulders from a landslide hit him at Booni Bozand road near Istaro village at Upper Chitral on Friday.

Police said a local man Muhammad Ishaq was voluntarily clearing the road from debris when a big landslide occurred, killing Muhammad Ishaq on the scene.

Locals said Muhammad Ishaq was a poor man who left behind a widow and three children. They demanded some financial assistance for the deceased’s family.

APP/ghf/vak

Related Topics

Poor Road Man Chitral Family From

Recent Stories

Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings ..

Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings between Imran, his lawyers

1 hour ago
 Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborate for 3r ..

Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborate for 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackatho ..

2 hours ago
 Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says ..

Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja

3 hours ago
 IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

4 hours ago
 Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonigh ..

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight

4 hours ago
 Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined ..

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment

5 hours ago
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

5 hours ago
 SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

7 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan