Landslide kills one in khirthar mountains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :A landslide in Khirthar mountains in Nooriabad, Jamshoro district, left a driver of a dumper truck dead as a large piece of rock fell over the vehicle.

The Jamshoro police informed that the incident of the rockfall happened in village Khameso Khaskheli on Saturday.

The police identified the deceased driver as 23 years old Saddam Hussain Sehwani.