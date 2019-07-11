Landslide kills six members of same family in Kalam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as six persons of a family including five women and a child were killed when their house destroyed due to land sliding in Battan area of Kalam on early Thursday morning.

According to Rescue sources, the rescue teams rushed to the spot and dug bodies out of the rubble.

Rescue officials said, the bodies were shifted to nearby hospital .