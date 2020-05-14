Landslide kills three women in Tehsil Mamoond

Three women were killed by a landslide in Tehsil Mamoond of District Bajaur here on Thursday, district administration said

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Three women were killed by a landslide in Tehsil Mamoond of District Bajaur here on Thursday, district administration said.

Authorities in district administration said that three women were digging mud in Katkot area of Tehsil Mamoond when they were buried under a landslide that hit them.

Meanwhile locals rushed to the spot and recovered women from the rubble and shifted them to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to injuries.