Landslide kills two children in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Two children killed in a land slide near the under-construction building at village Mashkai in Tehsil Charbagh in Swat district on Friday.

Police said that Abbas Khan (5) and Umair Ali (4) were playing near under construction building when an avalanche fell on them and trapped.

The residents of the area rushed to the site and retrieved the bodies. Later, the victims were laid to rest at their ancestral graveyard.