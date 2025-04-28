Landslide near Kalapani Girls School: damage assessment and restoration ordered

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah, Additional Assistant Commissioner Galiyat paid a visit to the Government Girls Primary School Kalapani to inspect the damage caused to the school infrastructure due to a landslide triggered by nearby private construction.

During his visit, the AAC evaluated the extent of the damage and instructed the District Education Officer (DEO) to submit a detailed report with recommendations for the school’s restoration. The objective is to ensure that academic activities resume at the earliest after necessary repairs.

He also reviewed the temporary relocation of students to an alternate building, assessed the continuity of their education, and directed authorities to ensure the availability of all essential facilities.