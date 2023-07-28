Landslide struck houses in Mangal killed one and injured several

At least one person died and several others were injured as the continuous heavy monsoon rains on Friday triggered a devastating landslide that struck Mangal Rayan da Banda, a rural area of Abbottabad, resulting in significant damage to several houses

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :At least one person died and several others were injured as the continuous heavy monsoon rains on Friday triggered a devastating landslide that struck Mangal Rayan da Banda, a rural area of Abbottabad, resulting in significant damage to several houses.

The incident has left the affected families in distress and in dire need of support. Additional Deputy Commissioner for Relief and Human Rights, Rabia Sajjad, immediately visited the disaster-stricken area to evaluate the situation and provide much-needed assistance.

Accompanied by her team, she met with the affected families and offered her heartfelt condolences for the loss of precious lives due to the landslide.

Assuring the affected family of the government's support, Rabia Sajjad ensured the provision of relief items and financial assistance. The district administration promptly supplied the family with tents, blankets, mattresses, and kitchen supplies to alleviate their immediate needs.

Furthermore, the Revenue staff completed the necessary records to expedite the process of providing financial aid to the affected family, offering a ray of hope amid the tragedy they are facing.