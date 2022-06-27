Landslide victory in Sindh LG polls evident of PPP popularity: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday congratulated her party leadership, candidates, workers and voters for securing resounding victory in the first phase of the local government elections of Sindh.

The federal minister in a series of tweets on her official handle showered praise for her party and workers.

Sherry said, "PPP has won the local body elections in Sindh by a landslide victory in the first phase. I congratulate all the candidates, party leadership, workers and voters on winning an overwhelming majority in 14 districts.

The victory of the majority in the local body polls is a proof of the public popularity of the PPP".

She further said that the roots of the party were as strong today as ever, adding, "The PPP is the real people's representative party and the chain of the federation".

The minister, who also holds the status of Vice President PPP, appreciated the efforts of the party chairman. "The victory in the Sindh local body elections is the result of the tireless efforts of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto. Inshallah (By the will of Allah) PPP will also hoist the flag of victory in the local body, bye-elections and general elections".