Landslides Disrupt Key Roads In PK-44 Following Torrential Rain

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 06:10 PM

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Severe landslides have struck multiple areas of PK-45 Havelian, particularly between Bodla Besien Road and Chainan Kath, and on Havelian Nalotha Road.

According to the details, several days continuous torrential rain has caused significant soil erosion, resulting in substantial landslides that have completely blocked both roads.

The obstructions have rendered the routes impassable for vehicles and pedestrians alike.

Additionally, water from a seasonal stream has surged onto the roadways.

These landslides have cut off several villages from Havelian city and other regions. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Nara Police Station, accompanied by police personnel, has arrived at the affected sites and is working to clear the debris using available resources.

