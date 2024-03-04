Landslides in New Murree: CM directs immediate relief measures

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of the landslide incident in New Murree Parhna and directed the immediate acceleration of relief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of the landslide incident in New Murree Parhna and directed the immediate acceleration of relief

and rescue efforts in the affected area.

Expressing regret over the destruction of seven houses in Murree due to landslides,

the Chief Minister directed that no effort should be spared in assisting the affected

families of Murree.

During the briefing, Maryam Nawaz Sharif was informed that the houses had been

evacuated in anticipation of the landslide, and according to locals, no one was present

in the houses at the time of incident.

The district administration, along with rescue teams and local volunteers, is actively

engaged in relief activities. Ambulance services, motorbike ambulances, and rescue

personnel are involved in ongoing rescue operations in the affected area.