UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Landsliding Claims Four Lives In Orakzai Agency

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 02:23 PM

Landsliding claims four lives in Orakzai Agency

Due to landsliding in area Tajgan Kulli Orakzai Agency four minor girls were killed while one was badly injured on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Due to landsliding in area Tajgan Kulli Orakzai Agency four minor girls were killed while one was badly injured on Monday.

According to a private channel the locals termed the incident tragic and it occurred when the minors were playing outside, the bodies were recovered with the help of local residents of the area.

One minor girl was badly injures and was shifted to the nearby hospital in serious condition and bodies of the deceased were handed over to their relatives after postmortem.

Related Topics

Injured Orakzai Agency

Recent Stories

TECNO is Offering Amazing Discount Offers in Celeb ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council meets key stakeholders to dis ..

17 minutes ago

New Zealand Court Sentences Samoan Chief to 11 Yea ..

3 minutes ago

Death toll in India's Assam flood rises to 102 as ..

3 minutes ago

DC takes notice of illegal cattle markets in city

3 minutes ago

World's silence encourages India to commit crimes ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.