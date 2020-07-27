Landsliding claims four lives in Orakzai Agency

Due to landsliding in area Tajgan Kulli Orakzai Agency four minor girls were killed while one was badly injured on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Due to landsliding in area Tajgan Kulli Orakzai Agency four minor girls were killed while one was badly injured on Monday.

According to a private channel the locals termed the incident tragic and it occurred when the minors were playing outside, the bodies were recovered with the help of local residents of the area.

One minor girl was badly injures and was shifted to the nearby hospital in serious condition and bodies of the deceased were handed over to their relatives after postmortem.