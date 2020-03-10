UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Landsliding In Kasur District Kills 3, Wounded 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:30 AM

Landsliding in Kasur district kills 3, wounded 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as three persons were killed and one more was seriously injured in land sliding in village Dhalan Kalan near Khudian Khas of Kasur District on late Monday night.

As per details, labourer Muzaffar Ali, his sister-in-law Bushra Bibi, daughter Faiza and niece Amna were excavating dry soil for their livestock when they were hit by the landslide and buried under the debris.

Residents of the village reached the spot and started rescue operation on self-help basis and retrieved bodies of Bushra Bibi, Faiza and Amna from the rubble while Muzaffar Ali was pulled out in injured condition.

The bodies and injured were later shifted to hospital.

According to hospital sources, Muzaffar Ali was in serious condition, private news channels reported.

Related Topics

Injured Kasur From Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 10, 2020 in Pakistan

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

9 hours ago

WHO says threat of coronavirus pandemic ‘very re ..

9 hours ago

UN Assistant Chief for Humanitarian Affairs Schedu ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister to launch 'Data4Pakistan' portal on ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.