Landsliding in Kasur district kills 3, wounded 1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as three persons were killed and one more was seriously injured in land sliding in village Dhalan Kalan near Khudian Khas of Kasur District on late Monday night.

As per details, labourer Muzaffar Ali, his sister-in-law Bushra Bibi, daughter Faiza and niece Amna were excavating dry soil for their livestock when they were hit by the landslide and buried under the debris.

Residents of the village reached the spot and started rescue operation on self-help basis and retrieved bodies of Bushra Bibi, Faiza and Amna from the rubble while Muzaffar Ali was pulled out in injured condition.

The bodies and injured were later shifted to hospital.

According to hospital sources, Muzaffar Ali was in serious condition, private news channels reported.