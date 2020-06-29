UrduPoint.com
Landsliding Kills Four In Jutial Gilgit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 02:02 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Four people, including two children and a woman, were killed while four others injured due to heavy landsliding in Jutial Nala Gilgit on Monday morning.

According to rescue 1122 the landsliding was caused by lightning in Jutial Nala.

A helicopter of Pakistan army took part in the rescue operation and recovered the dead bodies and injured people from the spot .local people also took part in the operation with Pak army, the sources said.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Combine Military Hospital (CMH) Gilgit.

