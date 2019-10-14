UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lane Discipline: Road Safety Drive In Full Swing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 06:10 PM

Lane discipline: Road safety drive in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) launched to check lane violation is in full swing and road users are being educated to follow traffic rules and minimize the accident ratio.

The main objective of this road safety campaign is to ensure safety to people and road users are being educated for lane discipline during drive.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has constituted special squads to control lane violation on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

ITP's squads present on all important roads are educating road users about traffic rules.

Pamphlets and leaflets are being distributed to create awareness among citizens while teams of education wing headed by SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed are creating awareness about traffic rules.

ITP's FM Radio 92.4 is also disseminating the messages about road safety and to educate audience about traffic rules.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has appealed the citizens to cooperate with the force by following traffic laws.

He said action would be taken against those not following lanes during drive as the sole purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He hoped that citizens will follow traffic rules and help ITP through their cooperation in ensuring secure traffic system in the city.

Those violating traffic rules will be fined and safer road environment would be ensured through constant monitoring, he maintained.

Related Topics

Accident Islamabad Police Education Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

VIS Reaffirms ‘AAA’ (Triple A) and ‘A-1+’ ..

6 minutes ago

Report says People of Occupied Kashmir turning to ..

12 minutes ago

Buzdar asked to approach PML-Q Chief Shujjat Hussa ..

39 minutes ago

Russian President arrives in Riyadh

46 minutes ago

Videos made secretly to blackmail Balochistan Univ ..

58 minutes ago

UAE continues supporting education sector in Yemen ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.