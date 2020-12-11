Langar Khana set up under overhead bridge

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The Saylani Welfare Trust has established a Langar Khana under the Nishatabad overhead bridge to provide free food to the needy people.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali inaugurated the Langar Khana while Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Maqbool, Saylani Trustee Chaudhary Yaseen and others were also present.

The deputy commissioner also checked quality of the food by eating it with the people at the Langar Khana.