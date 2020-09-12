UrduPoint.com
Langar Scheme Playing Key Role Towards Journey Of Welfare State, Says PM Aide

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 01:20 PM

Langar scheme playing key role towards journey of welfare state, says PM Aide

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar said that Langarkhanas – an ambitious project to feed with dignity were playing key role towards journey of welfare state keeping in view values of 'Riasat-e-Madina' .

Speaking during her visit to General bus stand langarkhana here on Saturday,she said that according to a survey 24 million people were daily wagers in the country which was two- third of the total population.

Langarkhanas were serving people including elderly, passengers,students, women and other deserving people .SAPM said that shelter homes were established first time in the history of country on large scale under the vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

Dr Sania said that people which pour to big cities from backward areas in search of employment, besides inquiring about the health of the patients and students which didn't afford hotel expenses keep on visiting langakhanas across the country. They could stay and eat from there.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the drive of setting up langarkhanas and shelter homes at divisional headquarters for providing food and accommodation in an honorable way for needy people.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Tayyib Khan, briefed Dr Sania that general bus stand langarkhana was being run in-collaboration with philanthropists where passengers and deserving people could stay and eat .

He said that clean drinking water and other facilities were being offered at the langarkhana.

Later, Dr Sania visited under construction Ehsaas Saylani langarkhana at General bus stand and inspected various parts of the building. She said under public private partnership the langarkhana would be run. SAPM directed to launch drive to create awareness among people about the langarkhana and install Ehsaas digital board.

She thanked the district Government for extending cooperation and providing two canal land for the langarkhana.

Dr Sania Nishtar stated that providing relief to deserving people respectfully was responsibility of the state.

