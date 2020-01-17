UrduPoint.com
Langar Sites To Be Opened From Tharparker To Swat In A Month: Dr Nishtar

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 06:49 PM

Langar sites to be opened from Tharparker to Swat in a month: Dr Nishtar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Friday announced to expand the network of Ehsaas Langar scheme from Tharparker to Swat within a month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Friday announced to expand the network of Ehsaas Langar scheme from Tharparker to Swat within a month.

She was talking to media persons after groundbreaking of Langar site at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Nishtar said the Langar scheme was the part of Prime Minister's Ehsaas programme.

She said the Langar scheme would be launched across the country as per directives of Prime Minister, Imran Khan who wished no one in the country to suffer from hunger.

Dr. Nishtar apprised the media that different schemes for deserving people would be launched under Ehsaas initiative.

The Langar sites would also be opened in different areas of Karachi soon, she disclosed.

She thanked the private organisations for providing support in this pro-poor initiative.

About the newly launched Langar site at PIMS, Dr. Nishtar told that two time meal would be provided to the relatives of the patients staying at the hospital.

Dr. Zafar Mirza said Dr. Nishtar was successfully running the Ehsaas programme launched by Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

He said that Langar site was being launched with the support of hospital administration.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to expand Langar scheme for maximum facilitation of the poor.

Dr Mirza said this Langar would serve two meals a day to at least 1,000 persons including patients and their attendants at PIMS.

Advisor to Chairman Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWIT), Muhammad Afzal Chamdia, Muhammad Ghazzal, Chief Operating Officer, SWIT and Executive Director PIMS, Dr. Ansir were also present on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the first phase, Ehsaas Saylani Langars will be opened in Peshawar, Swat, Multan, Lahore and Umer Kot in the next two months.

Overall, in the public private partnership with Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWIT), Ehsaas will set up 112 Langars nationwide over a two-year period.

The first prototype Langar was inaugurated by the PM at Peshawar More in Islamabad.

