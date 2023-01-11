Langau asks PDMA to be vigilant during snowfall

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau has directed the PDMA and the district administration to be vigilant in the wake of expected rain and snowfall in parts of the province.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the provincial minister directed the authorities concerned to utilize all possible resources to deal with any untoward situation, particularly in the flood-hit areas.

"In the affected areas, PDMA officers should maintain close coordination with district administration and rescue agencies.

Traffic officials and rescue teams should provide all possible help and guidance to citizens stuck in the rain", Langau said.

Stressing the need for making field visits, he said "Instead of sitting in offices during rains, district administration and PDMA officers should conduct field visits, and assess the situation."