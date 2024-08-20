Open Menu

Langau Seeks Terror Reports Occurred Between August 10 To 15

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 09:26 PM

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zia Ullah Langau on Tuesday has sought a detailed report about the recent surge of terrorist incidents in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zia Ullah Langau on Tuesday has sought a detailed report about the recent surge of terrorist incidents in the province.

The minister while taking notice of the terrorists incidents and other crimes occurred across the province, has directed the Additional Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Inspector General of Police to prepare a detailed report in that regard.

Zia Langau directed the authority concerns to present the report of terrorist incidents including the loss of precious lives and other serious crimes occurred from August 10 to 15 across the province.

The Home Minister directed that to present the details of the number of dead and injured people in the incidents and how many saboteurs and terrorists have been arrested so far with the help of Safe City project as the Balochistan government is providing billions of funds to eliminate the terrorism.

