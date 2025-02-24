Open Menu

Langlands School & College Chitral Delegation Visits Parliament House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A 15-member delegation from the Langlands school & College, Chitral, comprising students and faculty members, visited the Parliament House in Islamabad on Monday.

The delegation was warmly received by senior Senate officials, who introduced them to various parliamentary functions.

During the visit, the delegation toured the Senate Museum, where they received a detailed briefing on the history and evolution of Pakistan’s parliamentary system.

A documentary showcasing the establishment of the Senate, its historic decisions, and parliamentary traditions was also presented.

Later, the delegation visited the Senate Hall, where they were briefed on Pakistan’s legislative process and the role of the Senate in governance.

The students engaged in a question-and-answer session, inquiring about parliamentary affairs and legislative procedures, which were addressed in detail by the officials.

