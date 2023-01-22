UrduPoint.com

Lango Condemns Desecration Of Holy Quran In Sweden

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2023 | 09:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Lango on Sunday strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

In a statement, Home Minister said that the incident has hurt the hearts of Muslims all over the world, and there is great anger in the Islamic world.

He said that insulting any religion and holy books in the world is an illegal act, while islam does not allow insulting any religion.

He further clarified that this incident is a conspiracy against the Muslim Ummah, while the silence of human rights institutions on this type of action by a certain section is worrisome.

"Desecration of any religion and holy books and places will pose threats to the world peace," he said, adding that the Swedish government has a responsibility to take strict action against those who spread unrest.

He said that the Balochistan government will raise its voice against intolerance and desecration at every forum.

More Stories From Pakistan

