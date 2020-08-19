UrduPoint.com
Lango For Handling Unjust Acts Strictly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Lango Wednesday said the provincial government would deal with every kind of unjust act strictly.

He, in a statement, said, "We express our deep sympathies with the family of Hayat Baloch."He further said politically ignored group's nefarious design would be melt into dust and finally law and justice would prevail.

