Lango for handling unjust acts strictly

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Lango Wednesday said the provincial government would deal with every kind of unjust act strictly.

He, in a statement, said, "We express our deep sympathies with the family of Hayat Baloch."He further said politically ignored group's nefarious design would be melt into dust and finally law and justice would prevail.