Lango For Taking Extra Measure To Ward Off Security Threats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2022 | 04:27 PM

Lango for taking extra measure to ward off security threats

Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan on Home and Tribal Affairs Ziaullah Lango on Friday directed the authorities of the law enforcement agencies for taking strenuous security measures in view of the prevailing law and order situation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan on Home and Tribal Affairs Ziaullah Lango on Friday directed the authorities of the law enforcement agencies for taking strenuous security measures in view of the prevailing law and order situation. "In the wake of current law and order, extra security measures should be taken to avoid any untoward situation," the Advisor said in a statement issued by the Home Department.

The Advisor issued directives for tightening the security arrangements of all important government installations, Masajids, Imambargahs, educational institutes and business outlets. He also called upon the law enforcement agencies to keep liaison with each other and make strict security measures to ward off any threat relating to the law and order. "The provincial government is fully capable of dealing any kind of threat including terrorism," Ziaullah Lango maintained.

