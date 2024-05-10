Langov annoyed over law and order in Balochsitan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister, Mir Ziaullah Langov has expressed his anger over the law and order situation in the province. “The recent incidents of unrest and the loss of human lives are unbearable,” he said during a high level meeting held here on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister, Mir Ziaullah Langov has expressed his anger over the law and order situation in the province. “The recent incidents of unrest and the loss of human lives are unbearable,” he said during a high level meeting held here on Friday.

He directed the Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem to take concrete measures to improve law and order in the province.

“Protection of people's life and property is government first priority,” he said and warned that if the law and order situation deteriorated in any area, the district administration, DIGs and DPOs should consider themselves suspended.

He further said officers found negligent from their responsibility will not be spared.

Expressing grave concern over the Gwadar and Turbat incident, he called for revising security plan to avert such incident from happening in future.

The elements involved in the Balochistan unrest cannot escape from the grips of the law, he vowed

.