UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Langove Condemns Attack On Workers At Mangucher

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Langove condemns attack on workers at Mangucher

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home, Mir Ziaullah Langove on Monday strongly condemned the attack on workers which left three dead at Khurasani near Mangucher area of Kalat.

He also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and extended his sympathy with families of the victims. He prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He also directed the concerned officials to take all possible measures to arrest those elements involved in the targeting of innocent people to bring them to justice.

He said it was responsibility of government to protect public lives and their property in the province.

He said some elements wanted to destabilize the peace in the area in order to halt development of the province.

Nefarious design of terrorists will be foiled by contributions of security forces and nation, he said and added that law enforcement agencies were taking strict action against the anti-elements for maintaining durable peace in the area.

He also instructed the concerned official of the department to submit reports of the incident after completing of inquiry.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Balochistan Kalat All Government

Recent Stories

Lahore teenager abducted, raped and murdered

20 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts jud ..

22 minutes ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

52 minutes ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

53 minutes ago

Opening Brief Of Multinational Naval Exercise Aman ..

54 minutes ago

Markram, Babar and Hasan review Pakistan’s 95-ru ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.