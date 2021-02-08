Langove condemns attack on workers at Mangucher

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home, Mir Ziaullah Langove on Monday strongly condemned the attack on workers which left three dead at Khurasani near Mangucher area of Kalat.

He also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and extended his sympathy with families of the victims. He prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He also directed the concerned officials to take all possible measures to arrest those elements involved in the targeting of innocent people to bring them to justice.

He said it was responsibility of government to protect public lives and their property in the province.

He said some elements wanted to destabilize the peace in the area in order to halt development of the province.

Nefarious design of terrorists will be foiled by contributions of security forces and nation, he said and added that law enforcement agencies were taking strict action against the anti-elements for maintaining durable peace in the area.

He also instructed the concerned official of the department to submit reports of the incident after completing of inquiry.