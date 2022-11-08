UrduPoint.com

Langove Condemns Khuzdar Blast

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2022 | 05:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister on Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Ziaullah Langove strongly condemned the blast and directed the police and district administration to submit a report in this regard.

At least five people, including two local tribal elders, were injured on Tuesday in a grenade attack that occurred in Khuzdar district of Balochsitan.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Advisor to CM said the perpetrators involved in the attack would be brought to justice. He said the government has issued directives to all law enforcement agencies to apprehend the culprits behind the attack.

"Miscreants involved in the heinous attack will not be taken to task," he vowed.

