Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Central Vice President, Balochistan Awami Party Mir Ziaullah Langove strongly condemned the terrorist incidents in Musakhel, Kalat, Mastung, and Bolan area.

In a statement issued here, he said that terrorists targeted innocent people.

Mir Ziaullah Langove expressed sorrow and grief over the heartbreaking incident and militants do not belong to any religion.

He said that terrorists want to weaken the country by spreading unrest in Balochistan, adding they will never succeed in their nefarious agendas.

He said that the security forces and the people made great sacrifices in the war against terrorism, adding, that the nation stood united alongside the country's armed forces.

Zia Langov said that terrorists and their facilitators would face the consequences and the war against terrorism will continue until to eliminate this menace from the country.