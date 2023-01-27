Langu condemns attack on Levies post in Kachhi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziullah Langu on Friday strongly condemned the terror attack on Levies post in Kachhi district. The minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the Levy's personnel in the attack, saying that the martyrs of security forces were our national heroes.

He said such cowardly attack on Levies force personnel would not weaken the moral of the force, saying that nefarious design of anti-state elements against peace would be foiled at any cost for the interest of peace in the province and the region.

He also directed the concerned official to take all possible measures to arrest suspects involved in the killing of Levies personnel to bring them to justice.

Ziaullah Langu directed relevant authorities to submit the report of the incident after completion of its investigation.

He also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and the granting of courage to the bereaved family members.