Langu Congratulates People On Baloch Culture Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 08:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Langu Wednesday congratulated the people of Balochistan and the Baloch living all over the country on the occasion of Baloch Culture Day which would be celebrated on March 2.

In his congratulatory message issued here, he said that nations could maintain their identity only by awakening their culture, traditions and civilization.

The minister said that culture was the identity of any nation, while the Baloch nation was a great and ancient culture and tradition and Baloch Culture Day would convey the message of peace, love and national unity.

Congratulating the Baloch people living all over the world, he said that today was the day to love our culture and respect the culture of others.

He said that Balochistan province was the cradle of the beautiful civilizations of the world.

"Today I pledge to highlight our language and our tradition", he added.

