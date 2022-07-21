UrduPoint.com

Langu Directs To Accelerate Action Against Anti-social Elements In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Langu directs to accelerate action against anti-social elements in Balochistan

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday said that countermeasures against anti-social elements should be accelerated to maintain law and order situation in all the districts of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday said that countermeasures against anti-social elements should be accelerated to maintain law and order situation in all the districts of the province.

Mir Ziaullah Lango directed that the security of sensitive installations, religious places of worship, educational institutions should be reviewed and intelligence-based operations against anti-social elements to be continued on a daily basis to prevent subversives from disrupting public order and anti-peace elements could not succeed in their nefarious purposes.

He issued these instructions to the officers while presiding over the meeting regarding the law and order situation in the province. Additional Chief Secretary Home, Additional IG Police and senior officers of law enforcement agencies participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Home gave a briefing about the operations against anti-social and extremist elements, on which the Adviser Home giving instructions, said that the movement of persons included in the Fourth schedule should be closely monitored and the SOPs issued in this regard should be strictly implemented.

The provincial adviser for Home said that the role and services of the law enforcement agencies in the elimination of terrorism from the province are commendable, officers and workers should continue to perform their duties with the same spirit and sense of duty and to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

He also instructed that in view of the recent incidents, the process of monitoring banned organizations should be made more effective along with security high alert across the province.

Zaiullah Langu said that banned organizations, terrorists and extremist elements including their facilitators should be brought under the grip of the law and strict implementation of all the laws formulated in the National Action Plan should be ensured.

He said that the process of checking and monitoring at inter-provincial and inter-provincial check posts should be improved and CTD and Special Branch teams should speed up intelligence-based and combing operations.

Mir Ziaullah also directed that the monitoring process on the entry and exit routes of big cities including the provincial capital should be made more stern and all the teams should perform their professional duties while being on high alert.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Police Law And Order Alert Same All From

Recent Stories

OGRA believes in addressing consumer concerns on p ..

OGRA believes in addressing consumer concerns on priority: Chairman

2 minutes ago
 More rain-wind/thundershower expected on various p ..

More rain-wind/thundershower expected on various parts of country: PMD

2 minutes ago
 Dist admin bans entry of 38 Ulema during Muharram

Dist admin bans entry of 38 Ulema during Muharram

2 minutes ago
 83rd meeting of Board of Advanced Studies & Resear ..

83rd meeting of Board of Advanced Studies & Research of Islamia Uni held

2 minutes ago
 Unity urged to ensure peace in Muharram-ul-Haram

Unity urged to ensure peace in Muharram-ul-Haram

4 minutes ago
 RDA issues notices to 12 illegal housing schemes

RDA issues notices to 12 illegal housing schemes

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.