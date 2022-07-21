Langu directs to accelerate action against anti-social elements in Balochistan

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday said that countermeasures against anti-social elements should be accelerated to maintain law and order situation in all the districts of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday said that countermeasures against anti-social elements should be accelerated to maintain law and order situation in all the districts of the province.

Mir Ziaullah Lango directed that the security of sensitive installations, religious places of worship, educational institutions should be reviewed and intelligence-based operations against anti-social elements to be continued on a daily basis to prevent subversives from disrupting public order and anti-peace elements could not succeed in their nefarious purposes.

He issued these instructions to the officers while presiding over the meeting regarding the law and order situation in the province. Additional Chief Secretary Home, Additional IG Police and senior officers of law enforcement agencies participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Home gave a briefing about the operations against anti-social and extremist elements, on which the Adviser Home giving instructions, said that the movement of persons included in the Fourth schedule should be closely monitored and the SOPs issued in this regard should be strictly implemented.

The provincial adviser for Home said that the role and services of the law enforcement agencies in the elimination of terrorism from the province are commendable, officers and workers should continue to perform their duties with the same spirit and sense of duty and to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

He also instructed that in view of the recent incidents, the process of monitoring banned organizations should be made more effective along with security high alert across the province.

Zaiullah Langu said that banned organizations, terrorists and extremist elements including their facilitators should be brought under the grip of the law and strict implementation of all the laws formulated in the National Action Plan should be ensured.

He said that the process of checking and monitoring at inter-provincial and inter-provincial check posts should be improved and CTD and Special Branch teams should speed up intelligence-based and combing operations.

Mir Ziaullah also directed that the monitoring process on the entry and exit routes of big cities including the provincial capital should be made more stern and all the teams should perform their professional duties while being on high alert.