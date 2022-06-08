UrduPoint.com

Langu Expresses Sorrow On Loss Of Precious Lives In Killa Saifullah Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Langu expresses sorrow on loss of precious lives in Killa Saifullah accident

Adviser to the Balochistan Chief Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu on Wednesday expressed his sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a traffic accident occured at Kila Saifullah district area of the province earlier in the day

He also offered his condolences to the families of the victims. He prayed the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear these losses.

He also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured victims.

